Trans Ga. Cop Sues County Over Denial Of Health Benefits

Law360 (October 2, 2019, 10:23 PM EDT) -- A Georgia county illegally carved out medical services for gender reassignment from a transitioning sheriff deputy's health care benefit plan in violation of federal anti-discrimination laws, the law enforcement officer alleged Wednesday. Plaintiff Anna Lange, who has been a sheriff's deputy for Houston County, Georgia, for more than a dozen years, filed suit in Georgia federal court accusing the county and various officials of flouting Title VII of the Civil Rights Act and the Americans with Disabilities Act as well as her federal and state constitutional rights when the county refused to cover necessary medical treatment related to her gender transition....

