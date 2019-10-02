Ill. Appeals Court Throws Out Sanctions Over Deleted Emails

Law360 (October 2, 2019, 7:21 PM EDT) -- An Illinois salesman can't be sanctioned nearly $250,000 in attorney fees and costs for lying in discovery and destroying evidence in a lawsuit because he wasn't properly served, an Illinois appellate court held Monday. Despite likely being the "driving force" behind Pro Sapiens LLC, the company that filed the underlying lawsuit, Emmanuel Jacob wasn't a party to the case, the court said. He and the company were both sanctioned, but Jacob was never issued a summons, named in a counterclaim, given notice of the motion for sanctions nor subpoenaed, and the court had no personal jurisdiction over him, the appellate court...

