Calif. Appeals Court Finds City Fuel Storage Tax Improper

Law360 (October 2, 2019, 8:05 PM EDT) -- A California city’s tax on liquid fuel storage facilities wasn’t a business license tax but an improper real property tax, a state appeals court said Wednesday, reversing a lower court decision. In a 2-1 decision, a panel for California's Fourth Appellate District agreed with four wholesale liquid fuel storage facility companies based in the city of Rialto that Measure U, passed in 2014, is a real property tax and not a business license tax and therefore is invalid. It also found that the guidelines purportedly implementing the tax instead unlawfully amended its provisions. “Measure U’s use of the term ‘business license...

