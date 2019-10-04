The AI Authorship Question Under Current Copyright Law

Law360 (October 4, 2019, 1:30 PM EDT) -- As companies are investing more and more into artificial intelligence, and AI technologies become more sophisticated, the outputs of those AI technologies are looking (and sounding) ever more human-like. Particularly in the area of audio (music) or visual (art) outputs, questions have been more frequently raised over whether works created using AI technologies are protected under current intellectual property laws. If the current IP laws do not provide protection, it makes sense to consider whether extending protection would be more beneficial for innovation and creativity as a whole or whether it would backfire against the very human artists copyright laws were...

