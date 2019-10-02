Open Road Films Gets OK On Ch. 11 Liquidating Plan

Law360, Wilmington (October 2, 2019, 6:54 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt movie distribution company Open Road Films LLC received court approval Wednesday for its Chapter 11 plan of liquidation with the overwhelming support of its creditor classes. During a hearing in Wilmington, debtor attorney Jonathan M. Weiss of Klee Tuchin Bogdanoff & Stern LLP said eligible creditors holding 99% of its secured debt voted in favor of the plan and there were no outstanding objections to confirmation. “We’re very pleased to be here on an uncontested basis,” Weiss said. “We’re happy to report there has been overwhelming support for the plan.” The plan was proposed jointly with the official committee of...

