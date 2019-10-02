Gov. Can't Break Up, Shake BLM Sage-Grouse Suit

Law360 (October 2, 2019, 10:04 PM EDT) -- An Idaho federal court on Wednesday blocked the Trump administration's attempt to break up a lawsuit challenging its sage-grouse protection policies and scatter them to separate courts, siding with environmental groups who argued the conservation plans for eight Western states should be considered together. U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill rejected the government's argument that the conservation plans should only be litigated in their respective states, finding that Idaho was an appropriate venue despite the number of states involved and ruling that plans to protect the imperiled western bird's habitat are closely intertwined and should thus be considered together. "Plaintiffs allege...

