Immigration Bill Roundup: Flores, Military Families, Cannabis

Law360 (October 3, 2019, 8:06 PM EDT) -- As Congress returned to Capitol Hill in September after a month away, Democratic lawmakers hit the ground running with new legislation to build up safeguards for immigrants held in detention facilities and serving abroad in the U.S. military. The proposed laws are meant to counter President Donald Trump’s hardline immigration policies, as his administration tries to detain families in immigration detention for longer and scale back protections for immigrants in the military. Here, Law360 takes a closer look at their proposals. Caring for Migrants in U.S. Custody Rep. Mark Takano, D-Calif., suggested legislation on Sept. 18 to block the Trump administration...

