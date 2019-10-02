Trump 'Public Charge' Rule Imperils Public Health, Judge Told

Law360, Oakland, Calif. (October 2, 2019, 10:23 PM EDT) -- A Trump administration rule that would penalize immigrants who use certain public benefits threatens public health, challengers seeking a nationwide preliminary injunction told a California federal judge Wednesday, saying immigrants fearing retaliation from authorities are already abandoning public programs. The Trump administration's changes to the public charge definition are set to take effect Oct. 15 and would let authorities consider immigrants' use of social welfare programs when weighing their visa applications. A coalition of states, counties and organizations told U.S. District Judge Phyllis J. Hamilton, who is presiding over three lawsuits challenging the policy, that the changes would lead to millions...

