Air Force Defeats Texas Co.'s Protest of $13.4B IT Contract

Law360 (October 3, 2019, 9:36 PM EDT) -- A Texas-based company lost its bid protest in a $13.4 billion IT services contract with the Air Force after the U.S. Court of Federal Claims ruled the military agency was sufficiently clear about the level of detail needed in bidders' proposals. Judge Elaine D. Kaplan said in a decision unsealed Wednesday that the U.S. Air Force wasn't "irrational" in concluding RX Joint Venture LLC lacked the technical experience needed to secure the contract when the company didn't provide the agency with enough details about its past work. "RXJV bore the burden of demonstrating to the satisfaction of the agency's experts that it had the...

