California Tax Takes: Unclaimed Property Amnesty May Return

Law360 (October 3, 2019, 3:52 PM EDT) -- The latest budget bill signed by California Gov. Gavin Newsom included a section that may have significant ramifications for businesses that are looking to disclose potential unclaimed property in California but have been reluctant to do so because of California’s onerous penalty provisions. Additionally, this month we discuss some changes proposed by the backers of California property tax “split-roll” initiative and the end — for now — of the proposal to expand California’s False Claims Act to include tax claims. Businesses May Soon Have Opportunity to Mitigate Penalties From Failing to Report Unclaimed Property A new budget bill, A.B. 109, directs...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS