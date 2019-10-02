Trump Admin. To Ramp Up DNA Testing Of Detained Migrants

Law360 (October 2, 2019, 9:55 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration has confirmed that it plans to start large-scale collection of DNA information from detained immigrants that will then be fed into a national law enforcement database, multiple media outlets reported Tuesday. High-ranking Department of Homeland Security officials told reporters that the agency is working with the Department of Justice to come up with regulations that will allow immigration authorities to collect DNA from tens of thousands of migrants detained in facilities across the U.S. The officials said the DNA Fingerprint Act of 2005 authorizes the collection, according to the New York Times. The newspaper reported that the information...

