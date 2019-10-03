Molson Coors Stock-Drop Suits Over Tax Reporting Combined

Law360 (October 3, 2019, 3:11 PM EDT) -- Two securities fraud suits accusing Molson Coors Brewing Co. of underreporting its tax liability by nearly $248 million following its 2016 acquisition of MillerCoors LLC have been consolidated into one case in Colorado federal court. In two brief orders Wednesday, U.S. Circuit Judge David M. Ebel approved separate requests by two groups of pension funds to combine a suit originally brought in February by investor Gene Segalis with a nearly identical one filed the same month by investor Larry Sussberg. Judge Ebel said multiple pending bids for lead plaintiff and lead counsel would be decided "soon," without specifying a date....

