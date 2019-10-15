Why 2019 Was A Tipping Point For BigLaw And Cannabis

Law360 (October 15, 2019, 10:09 PM EDT) -- In late 2018, Dentons was in talks to bring on a lateral partner specializing in the cannabis industry who had a stipulation: He told the firm it was time for his practice to step out of the shadows. "From my perspective, it was really simple," the partner, Eric Berlin, told Law360. "I needed the folks here to look me in the eye and say, 'We share your goal of wanting to be the No. 1 cannabis law firm in the world ... and we will support you in that endeavor.'" Cannabis Debuts of 2019 Several BigLaw firms this year announced they...

