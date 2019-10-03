Retirement Savers Seek Cert. In Principal Global ERISA Suit

Law360 (October 3, 2019, 5:33 PM EDT) -- Retirement savers with investments in certain funds managed by Principal Global Investors Trust are looking to certify a class of "hundreds of thousands" of retirement plan participants in their suit accusing the asset manager of using their savings to line its own pockets. Three participants lodged their certification bid in Iowa federal court Wednesday in their Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit against Principal Global Investors Trust Co., filing an accompanying memorandum of law under seal. The participants said in their motion that they are looking to represent anyone who participated from April 16, 2012, onward in a plan qualified under...

