Insurer Wins Coverage Case Over Parking Lot Shooting

Law360 (October 3, 2019, 6:43 PM EDT) -- An insurance company has no duty to defend a policyholder from claims that negligent security measures outside a Philadelphia bar led to a man's shooting, a Pennsylvania federal judge ruled on Thursday, saying the policy doesn't cover damages for personal injuries due to assault or battery. U.S. District Judge Berle M. Schiller granted Great Lakes Insurance SE's request to rule in its favor based on the pleadings and directed the court clerk to close the case, concluding that the language in the commercial policy clearly excludes coverage for victim Vincent Smithwick's shooting injury. Judge Schiller cited a 2009 Eastern District of...

