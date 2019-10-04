Screen-Sharing Sales Not Taxable, Citrix Tells Mass. Justices

Law360 (October 4, 2019, 6:00 PM EDT) -- Citrix Systems Inc.’s webinar and screen-sharing subscriptions aren’t subject to Massachusetts sales tax because Citrix customers don’t take possession of the company’s software, an attorney for the business argued to the state Supreme Judicial Court on Friday. Mark C. Fleming of WilmerHale asked the state’s highest court to negate a $3.2 million sales tax assessment levied against Citrix, saying the company maintains control of the software its customers use for GoToMeeting, GoToAssist and GoToMyPC subscriptions. Without a transfer of title or possession of the software, Citrix’s customers receive nontaxable cloud-computing services without purchasing any tangible personal property, he said during oral...

