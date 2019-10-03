Sneaky Cable Fees Net Industry $28B A Year, Watchdog Says

Law360 (October 3, 2019, 8:10 PM EDT) -- The U.S. cable industry is pulling in roughly $28 billion a year by tacking surprise line-item fees onto consumers' cable bills, and providers are jacking up the cost of those surcharges at breakneck speed, according to a report released Thursday by nonprofit watchdog Consumer Reports. In a 53-page analysis, Consumer Reports concluded that despite efforts by lawmakers and state attorneys general to curtail the practice, major cable providers like Comcast Corp., Charter Communications, Cox Communications and Verizon still use "hidden, sneaky fees" to "disguise the true cost of cable service and increase revenue." And the strategy works, according to the watchdog, as it estimated...

