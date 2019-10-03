Trump Orders HHS To Bolster Medicare Advantage

Law360 (October 3, 2019, 9:36 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump on Thursday issued an executive order directing the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to revamp the Medicare Advantage program allowing seniors to buy certain private health plans, saying a universal health care program proposed in the Senate would “destroy our current Medicare system.” The executive order requires HHS Secretary Alex Azar to propose regulations and take other actions that would give seniors “more diverse and affordable plan choices.” The secretary was also instructed to come up with a plan for aligning the costs for services under traditional Medicare more closely with the prices paid in the Medicare...

