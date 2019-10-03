Pilot Version Of NTIA Broadband Map Goes Live

Law360 (October 3, 2019, 9:50 PM EDT) -- The National Telecommunications and Information Administration has launched a pilot version of the national broadband map that it has been working on for the last year, the agency revealed this week. Congress tasked the agency with working with the Federal Communications Commission to craft the map and allocated the funding for it in 2018, and the agency announced the first fruits of that labor Thursday with a test run of the map that includes coverage information in eight states. “One of the most significant challenges to expanding broadband connectivity is determining which parts of the country remain unconnected,” the agency said...

