Law360's Weekly Verdict: Legal Lions & Lambs

Law360 (October 3, 2019, 6:01 PM EDT) -- WilmerHale earned the title of top legal lion this week with a win for Harvard in a lawsuit over its race-conscious admissions policy, while Kirkland & Ellis ended up among the legal lambs after client Johnson & Johnson was hit with a $40 million mesothelioma verdict. Legal Lions WilmerHale clinched the top legal lion spot after a Massachusetts federal judge handed client Harvard University a victory Tuesday in the landmark admissions case, finding the Ivy League school's race-conscious admissions policy is constitutional. Harvard is represented by Seth P. Waxman, Paul R.Q. Wolfson, Debo P. Adegbile, William F. Lee, Felicia H. Ellsworth,...

