Freight Rail Carriers Sue Union To Force Crew Size Bargaining

Law360 (October 3, 2019, 6:47 PM EDT) -- A coalition of freight railway companies sued the union representing their ground service employees in Texas federal court on Thursday, seeking to force the union to negotiate over the sizes of train crews in upcoming collective bargaining talks. CSX Transportation, BNSF Railway and six other companies said the International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers' Transportation Division has refused to negotiate over the issue by claiming that any attempts to discuss "crew consist," or the number of people working on a specific train at a specific time, are prohibited under existing contracts. The railway companies said the dispute...

