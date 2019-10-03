Philly Court Clerk Who Stole Public Funds Can’t Get Pension

Law360 (October 3, 2019, 3:58 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge has ruled that a former Philadelphia County courts administrator can’t win back the pension she was stripped of after admitting to using public funds to pay off her son’s debts, rejecting her claim that yanking her benefits was unconstitutional. U.S. District Judge Mark A. Kearney on Wednesday granted Philadelphia’s motion for summary judgment on Deborah Dailey’s claims that the city violated the due process and takings clauses of the U.S. Constitution when the city's pension board disqualified her from receiving a pension under the city’s retirement code. Dailey pled guilty in 2015 to stealing over $73,000 from...

