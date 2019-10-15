McGuireWoods Adds Kirkland Litigation Partner To LA Office

Law360 (October 15, 2019, 6:10 PM EDT) -- McGuireWoods LLP has added a former Kirkland & Ellis LLP partner to its complex corporate litigation practice in Los Angeles, marking the latest in a string of McGuireWoods hires in Southern California. Tanya Greene comes to McGuireWoods after spending a decade at Kirkland, where she had risen to become a partner working in the latter law firm's commercial litigation group. Greene told Law360 on Tuesday that she was attracted to McGuireWoods by the firm's standing in the legal community and the sense that her new role would be a good fit. "The firm has a reputation for excellence in high-stakes litigation and investigations and delivering...

