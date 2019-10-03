Qatar Foundation Validly Nixed $2.3B Deal, Court Says

Law360 (October 3, 2019, 7:45 PM EDT) -- Qatar Foundation validly terminated a £1.9 billion ($2.35 billion) contract to build a state-of-the-art hospital in Doha, an English judge confirmed Wednesday, removing an obstacle for the nonprofit's damages claim in arbitration seeking hundreds of millions of dollars. English High Court judge Sue Carr rejected a challenge to the underlying International Chamber of Commerce award, in which the arbitrators had determined that Qatar Foundation's termination of its contract with a joint venture formed by the global infrastructure group Obrascon Huarte Lain SA and the construction firm Contrack (Cyprus) Ltd. had been lawful. The three companies had partnered in 2009 to construct...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS