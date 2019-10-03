DuPont Lined Its Pockets With Forfeited Benefits, Retiree Says

Law360 (October 3, 2019, 5:30 PM EDT) -- A retiree slapped DuPont with a proposed class action in Delaware federal court on Wednesday, accusing the chemical giant of failing to let pensioners know when they became eligible for benefits due to "disloyalty" and a desire to hold onto cash that could have gone to its ex-workers. M.P. Moon said in his complaint that Dupont De Nemours Inc., the Dupont Pension and Retirement Plan and Corteva Inc. violated the Employee Retirement Income Security Act by failing to inform pensioners about when they were eligible to receive unreduced pension benefits before normal retirement age, causing them to forfeit their vested benefits....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS