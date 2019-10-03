Texas Utility Board Can't Be Deposed In Wrongful Death Suit

Law360 (October 3, 2019, 4:19 PM EDT) -- The board of directors of a Texas electric cooperative will not have to sit for depositions in a lawsuit alleging the company caused the death of a man who required an oxygen concentrator machine when it shut off his electricity, a Texas appellate court held Thursday. The Ninth Court of Appeals in Beaumont sided with the Sam Houston Electric Cooperative and held that the trial court didn’t first determine that the board members were the only ones who knew the information sought by the family of Lester Berry before granting the family’s request. “There is no indication in the record before...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS