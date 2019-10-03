C-Band Public Sale Now Part Of Funding Bill

Law360 (October 3, 2019, 2:33 PM EDT) -- A Louisiana Republican says he has successfully added needed language to the Senate's appropriations bill that would mandate valuable satellite spectrum be sold through a public auction, as opposed to a contemplated private sale. Sen. John Kennedy said in a Thursday statement that language he negotiated in the Financial Services and General Government Appropriations Act will prevent a group of satellite companies from collecting potentially billions of dollars from a spectrum sale in the C-Band. "The choice is clear. A private sale has too many pitfalls, including the risk of an inefficient deployment of 5G spectrum that will shut out our...

