'Boilerplate' Mednax Stock Drop Suit Dismissed

Law360 (October 3, 2019, 5:23 PM EDT) -- Health care administration company Mednax and its executives on Thursday escaped for now a proposed class action brought by investors when a Florida federal judge decided the company did not mislead with its upbeat assessments of its prospects for continuing to scoop up anesthesiology businesses. U.S. District Judge William P. Dimitrouleas' dismissal order described as "boilerplate" allegations lobbed repeatedly at the clinical services company in the investors' complaint regarding statements the judge considered acceptable corporate optimism. He also decided that the company did its diligence in sharing potentially adverse information with its investors. But while he said "it does not appear...

