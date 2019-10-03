Ascendas REIT Drops $75M On Australian Office Project

Law360 (October 3, 2019, 3:57 PM EDT) -- Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust has reached a deal to buy an office development project in the greater Melbourne, Australia, area for AU$110.9 million ($74.8 million), the Singapore-based REIT said Thursday. The deal is for land at 254 Wellington Road in Mulgrave, which is 13 miles southeast of downtown Melbourne, and the transaction also covers the cost of development of a planned office building there, Ascendas said Thursday. Ascendas plans to pay for the deal through a mix of cash and existing credit agreements. The property is located seven miles inland from Port Phillip Bay, and plans call for the building...

