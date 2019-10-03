CapitalG Leads Tech Startup Unqork's $80M Funding Round

Law360 (October 3, 2019, 4:32 PM EDT) -- Technology startup Unqork said Thursday it raised $80 million in a Series B funding round led by CapitalG, the growth equity investment fund of Google’s parent company, Alphabet Inc. With the closing of its latest funding round, Unqork has raised more than $110 million to date, the announcement said. In addition to CapitalG, the Series B round included backing from funds and accounts associated with BlackRock Inc., the statement said. Unqork markets a platform for businesses to build software applications without using code. The company says its drag-and-drop interface can be used to create enterprise-scale applications. Unqork counts Goldman Sachs, Liberty...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS