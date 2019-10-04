Calif. Tribe Urges Justices To Rebuff Ex-Employee's Petition

Law360 (October 4, 2019, 5:38 PM EDT) -- The Cedarville Rancheria of Northern Paiute Indians urged the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday to reject a petition by the tribe's former administrator, saying her powerful position at the tribe gave the tribal court the right to hear claims she lost some $1.2 million of the tribe's money. Duanna Knighton filed a petition with the high court in July, seeking to overturn a Ninth Circuit decision that the California tribe can pursue claims of shady dealings by Knighton in its tribal court. Knighton argued that her due process rights were violated because the tribal court was created after she left the...

