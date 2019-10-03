De Niro Treated Exec As 'Office Wife,' Sex Bias Suit Says

Law360 (October 3, 2019, 11:57 AM EDT) -- A former vice president for Robert De Niro’s production company hit the movie legend with a $12 million sex discrimination suit in New York federal court Thursday, accusing him of underpaying and demeaning her, assigning her “stereotypically female duties,” and concocting a sham suit against her when she quit. Robert De Niro was slapped with a gender discrimination suit by a former assistant Thursday. (AP) Graham Chase Robinson hit back at her ex-boss six weeks after he accused her in New York state court of binge-watching “Friends” on his time and misusing his production company’s credit card. She alleges he violated...

