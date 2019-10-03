BALCA Says Truck Stops Not Worksites In H-2B Program

Law360 (October 3, 2019, 9:22 PM EDT) -- The Board of Alien Labor Certification Appeals has reversed the U.S. Department of Labor’s decision to deny H-2B certification to a Florida-based agricultural services company, finding the DOL wrongly considered pickup and dropoff locations as worksites. Administrative Law Judge Larry S. Merck on Wednesday rejected a DOL certifying officer’s argument that ATP Agri-Services Inc. should be considered ineligible for H-2B certification based on the Office of Foreign Labor Certification’s definition of a worksite. Judge Merck said OFLC’s definition of worksite — any location where work is performed by an employee — lacks sufficient evidence to support its meaning and should not...

