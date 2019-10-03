Wash. Justices Ax Bad Faith Suit Against Allstate Adjuster

Law360 (October 3, 2019, 9:36 PM EDT) -- A closely split Washington Supreme Court ruled Thursday that an Allstate claims adjuster cannot be sued individually under a state bad faith statute for her alleged mishandling of a driver’s accident claim, reversing a lower court decision. In a 5-4 opinion, the Washington high court overturned a state appeals panel's 2018 ruling and found that Allstate policyholder Moun Keodalah cannot assert counts for statutory bad faith and Consumer Protection Act violations against adjuster Tracy Smith for purportedly lowballing his claim for underinsured motorist coverage. The crux of the case was a Washington statute, RCW 48.01.030, which imposes a duty on “all persons”...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS