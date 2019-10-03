Construction Cos. Pay $5.5M For Fatal Ill. Plumbing Explosion

Law360 (October 3, 2019, 8:48 PM EDT) -- Three construction companies and a pipe testing manufacturer have agreed to pay $5.5 million to settle a wrongful death lawsuit filed after a laborer died in a plumbing explosion at an Illinois wastewater treatment plant, his family's counsel announced Thursday. The deal resolves more than three years of litigation following the death of Roger Creason, who was killed on a job site in Springfield, Illinois, after a piece of equipment used to test pipes exploded. The case was set to go to trial on Monday, but a settlement was reached that day instead, according to filings in the case. The January...

