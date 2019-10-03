ACLU Wants Damages For All Families Separated At Border

Law360 (October 3, 2019, 8:22 PM EDT) -- The American Civil Liberties Union demanded in a proposed class action Thursday that the Trump administration pay damages for inflicting emotional distress and trauma on all families across the country who were previously separated at the southwest border. The ACLU’s lawsuit, filed in Arizona federal court, requests damages on behalf of a proposed nationwide class of parents and children who arrived at the southwest border after 2017 and were separated by immigration authorities, without a showing that the parent was unfit or a threat to the child. About 2,800 children were separated from their families under the administration’s “zero tolerance” policy...

