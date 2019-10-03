Fla. Moneyman Cops To Role In Mitsakos Hedge Fund Scam

Law360, New York (October 3, 2019, 3:21 PM EDT) -- A Florida investment adviser told a Manhattan federal judge Thursday that he conspired with hedge fund scammer Nicholas Mitsakos to defraud two clients, lying to them about where their money was after Mitsakos poached $800,000. Meridian Capital Asset Management founder John Geraci, 62, pled guilty to a conspiracy count before U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan, who set a Jan. 23 sentencing date. "I am profoundly sorry and ashamed by this," said Geraci, who told Judge Nathan that he created false statements in 2015 to dupe two Alabama clients into thinking that $2 million they entrusted to him was safe....

