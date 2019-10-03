Risperdal Marketing Blocks Weren't For Kids, Pa. Jury Told

Law360, Philadelphia (October 3, 2019, 7:14 PM EDT) -- A Philadelphia trial over a Johnson & Johnson unit’s allegedly reckless conduct in pushing the antipsychotic medication Risperdal for use in adolescents devolved into playtime on Thursday as a company witness disputed that blocks emblazoned with the drug’s name were created as children’s toys to market the drug to pediatricians. Smiling as he slowly stacked a set of the four soft Lego-like blocks on the front wall of a jury box in Philadelphia, Thomas Kline, an attorney with Kline & Specter PC representing a Maryland man who grew breasts after taking the powerful antipsychotic medication as a child, pressed a Janssen...

