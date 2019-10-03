Reed Smith Can't Sink Ex-Paralegal's Discrimination Suit

Law360 (October 3, 2019, 10:09 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge has declined to toss a former Reed Smith LLP paralegal’s suit accusing the law firm of age and racial bias, but warned that any future violation of court orders will likely result in the case being dismissed. U.S. District Judge Renée Marie Bumb recently refused to dismiss a discrimination suit by La Mecia Ross-Tiggett despite a recommendation by Magistrate Judge Ann Marie Donio that the case be tossed because the ex-employee flouted court orders to turn over audio recordings and handwritten notes and to appear for a hearing. Although Judge Bumb said the case “shall not...

