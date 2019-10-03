Record Asbestos Fine Was Wrongly Tossed, Pa. County Says

Law360, Pittsburgh (October 3, 2019, 6:41 PM EDT) -- A record-setting $1.5 million fine for a developer's improper asbestos removal shouldn't have been thrown out by a Pennsylvania state court judge who didn't think the developer could pay, an attorney for the state's health department argued before an appellate panel in Pittsburgh Thursday. The Allegheny County Health Department told the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania that the Court of Common Pleas improperly took a fresh look at the case and said Churchill Community Development LP couldn't prepay or secure a bond for the fine while it disputed claims it had improperly removed and disposed of asbestos from parts of the former...

