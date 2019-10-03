DOJ Push Into Trump Tax Return Suit 'Audacious,' Vance Says

Law360 (October 3, 2019, 5:24 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice's support of President Donald Trump's suit to block Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance's subpoena of the president's tax returns is “audacious” given the DOJ has itself investigated similar matters, Vance's office said Thursday. Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance's office said the government appeared to support President Donald Trump's “extravagant claim” that he and his business associates cannot be criminally prosecuted for events prior to his presidency under the U.S. Constitution. (AP) Even though the Southern District of New York conducted its own grand jury probe of hush-money payments Trump allegedly made to two women during the 2016 presidential...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS