Weil, Fried Frank Steer $192M Fortress-Macklowe NYC Loan

Law360 (October 3, 2019, 5:36 PM EDT) -- Weil Gotshal represented Fortress Investment Group in connection with its $191.75 million loan to Fried Frank-counseled Macklowe Properties for a trio of properties in Manhattan, according to records made public in New York on Thursday. The loan from Fortress Investment Group LLC lending arm Fortress Credit Co. LLC is for 17 E. 47th St., 5 E. 51st St. and 12 E. 52nd St., and of that figure, $50.95 million is new financing for the properties and the remainder is refinance of pre-existing debt on the property. Macklowe Properties recently bought two of the three buildings and picked up another one several...

