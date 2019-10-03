Insurer Wants Out Of Covering 'Team Building' Drowning

Law360 (October 3, 2019, 9:48 PM EDT) -- A Hartford Insurance unit asked a federal court in California to declare that it isn't obligated to defend the head of a defunct consulting firm in a wrongful death lawsuit because he didn't cooperate with his own attorney and stopped returning phone calls. Sentinel Insurance Co. Ltd. argued in a complaint Wednesday that the business liability policy held by Berkeley Executives Inc. President Thomas Smith doesn't even cover the lawsuit he faces because the fatal jet ski accident it concerns happened while he was celebrating his birthday, not acting in his official capacity. The insurer also seeks reimbursement for Smith's initial...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS