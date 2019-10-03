Halliburton, Ex-Employee Reach Settlement In Wage Suit

Law360 (October 3, 2019, 7:32 PM EDT) -- Halliburton Energy Services Inc. has settled a suit from a former truck driver who claimed the energy giant flouted California state law by allegedly shorting workers on wages and not properly paying them overtime. In a notice docketed Thursday, the company and former worker Luis Guerrero told a California federal court that the parties have come to a settlement to resolve the suit, and that they are working on executing an agreement. The settlement notice — which didn’t provide any further terms of the deal — said that the parties will soon formally ask the court to voluntarily dismiss Guerrero’s claims....

