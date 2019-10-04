Commerce Mostly Justified On Nail Tariffs, Fed. Circ. Finds

Law360 (October 4, 2019, 6:16 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce didn’t go too easy on foreign exporters of steel nail products in setting tariff rates, the Federal Circuit found in rejecting the objections of an American manufacturer. A three-judge panel on Thursday ruled against Mid Continent Steel & Wire Inc.’s arguments that the tariff rates were too low and largely ruled against Taiwanese exporters led by PT Enterprise Inc. in their arguments that the tariff rates were too high. But the court did find more favorably for PT on one dispute, saying Commerce needs to more thoroughly explain one part of its calculation. Commerce didn’t undervalue...

