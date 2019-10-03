Bayou Steel Plans Quick Asset Sale In Ch. 11 Case

Law360, Wilmington (October 3, 2019, 5:25 PM EDT) -- Louisiana steel mill operator Bayou Steel BD Holdings LLC told a Delaware bankruptcy judge Thursday that a rapid sale process is critical to its Chapter 11 case as it is facing serious liquidity challenges. During a first-day hearing, debtor attorney Christopher Ward of Polsinelli PC said Bayou came to court with no cash on hand and was going to rely on the consensual use of its lender’s cash collateral to run its case and sell its assets. “We need to run this process as quickly as possible,” Ward said. “There are going to be no operations at all in very short...

