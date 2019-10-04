Calif. Funds Wildfire Liabilities Without Punishing Ratepayers

Law360 (October 4, 2019, 3:15 PM EDT) -- Marking a significant commitment by the state to shore up the financial position of California’s major investor-owned utilities, California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Assembly Bill 1054 into law on July 12. Because the law passed as an "urgency bill" with more than a two-thirds majority in each chamber, A.B. 1054 took immediate effect. Enacted on a bipartisan basis, the law creates a pool of liquidity to cover future wildfire claims, creates incentives to increase the safety of electric utility infrastructure, and indirectly backstops utility credit. New $21 Billion Wildfire Fund The new law establishes a Wildfire Fund of at least $21...

