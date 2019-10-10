Automated Vehicle Users Should Not Be Forced To Arbitrate

Law360 (October 10, 2019, 1:36 PM EDT) -- Highly automated vehicles, or HAVs, capable of self-driving are inching closer to market. In July 2019, market leader Waymo LLC began its much-awaited passenger service pilot program in California. According to the company’s recent quarterly filing with the California Public Utilities Commission, Waymo’s California pilot conducted more that 6,200 passenger trips and drove over 47,000 miles in its first month of service. Waymo’s California pilot is not yet open to the general public. So far, only employees and guests of Waymo (or parent company Alphabet LLC) have been allowed to participate. But it’s a sure bet that Waymo and its competitors...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS