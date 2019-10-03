Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Rovi Tried To 'Bury' Patent Examiner, Fed. Circ. Judge Says

Law360, Washington (October 3, 2019, 6:31 PM EDT) -- A Federal Circuit judge on Thursday slammed the inclusion of at least 1,500 references in a Rovi Guides Inc. patent covering an interactive television program guide, saying there could be no purpose for citing that many references "other than to bury the examiner."

The comment from U.S. Circuit Judge Alan D. Lourie during a 25-minute hearing put a damper on the TiVo subsidiary's attempt to undo a Patent Trial and Appeal Board decision invalidating all of the claims Comcast Cable Communications LLC successfully challenged as being obvious.

Arguing on behalf of Rovi, Kristina Caggiano Kelly of Sterne Kessler Goldstein & Fox...

