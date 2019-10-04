Pomerantz Named Lead Counsel In Bribery Stock Drop Suit

Law360 (October 4, 2019, 7:52 PM EDT) -- Pomerantz LLP has been appointed lead counsel in a proposed class action in California federal court by two investors in ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd. who say the Beijing-based company misled investors about risks to the company for more than four years. Shareholders Jingwen Zhang and Bingyang Cheng were tapped Wednesday by U.S. District Judge Fernando M. Olguin to lead the proposed class of investors who purchased ChinaCache shares between April 10, 2015 and May 17, 2019. Their bid for leading the class was unopposed after a competing group of investors withdrew from contention. ChinaCache, which offers digital services within China to...

